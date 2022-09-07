OKLAHOMA CITY — The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma will host its 28th annual Down Syndrome Festival & 5K at the Myriad Botanical Gardens on Sept. 24, 2022.
“More than 900 individuals are living with Down syndrome in central Oklahoma,” said Sarah Soell, executive director of DSACO. “This event is not only our largest fundraiser, it is also meant to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome living within our community and their abilities.”
The one-mile fun run and 5K will begin at 8 a.m., and the awareness walk —approximately four city blocks — begins at 10 a.m., followed by festival activities. This year’s activities include a deejay, carnival games, inflatables, face painters, therapy dogs and entertainment for all ages. There will be more than 30 resource vendors to provide information to families.
Registration for both races and the virtual option is $45 each and includes a T-shirt and medal for all finishers. Participation in the awareness walk and entry into the festival are free.
Funds raised help the organization accomplish its goals through programs such as microwave-based cooking classes for teens and adults, a Learning Lab with free tutoring, distribution of new parent packets, workshops, parent-to-parent support meetings and scholarships for families to attend national conferences and conventions. DSACO offers a variety of programs for individuals and families of all ages.
To learn more, go to www.dsfestivaland5k.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.