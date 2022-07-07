OHP

KINGFISHER, Okla. — A Dover woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday just south of Kingfisher.

Summer Jade Free, 43, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was treated for unidentified injuries and released, according to an Oklahoma High Patrol report.

Free was driving north on U.S. 81, roughly a mile and a half south of Kingfisher, when at about 2 p.m., she drifted out of her lane, overcorrected and rolled into a ditch, according to OHP.

Kingfisher Fire Department, Kingfisher EMS and Okarche EMS used the Jaws of Life to retrieve Free from the wreckage of her car.

OHP ruled the cause of the accident as failure to maintain lane.

