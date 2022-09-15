DOVER, Okla. — A Dover man was injured Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in a one-vehicle accident in Dover.
William F. Farrar, 87, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in guarded condition with internal trunk injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
According to the report, Farrar pulled a 2008 Dodge 2500 pickup into the parking lot of the Dover post office and jumped the curb for an unknown reason, striking a brick wall on the northeast side of the building.
The accident remains under investigation. According to the report, Farrar was not wearing a seat belt.
