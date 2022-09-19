DOVER, Okla. — A Dover man died last week after the vehicle he was driving struck the brick wall of the Kingfisher County town’s post office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.
William F. Farrar, 87, driving a 2008 Dodge 2500 pickup, pulled into the Dover Post Office at 120 Chisholm Trail at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, and for an unknown reason jumped the curb and drove into the northeast side of the post office, according to the OHP.
He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center and admitted in guarded condition, but the OHP reported Sunday afternoon that Farrar died Thursday evening of his injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.