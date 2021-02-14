In advance of Valentine’s Day — a day to celebrate love — three of Enid’s physician couples visited with the News & Eagle, to share what it takes to hold together a marriage and raise a family in the high-stress field of medicine.
Dr. Eve Switzer, M.D., a general pediatrician, and Dr. Seth Switzer, M.D., a family medicine physician at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, credit the stress of medical school with helping to bring them together.
The couple met while undergraduates at the University of New Mexico, and started dating in medical school, after being paired together in their gross anatomy lab.
“Our joke is that we never really dated — we just did a lot of studying together,” Eve said with a laugh. “We just spent a lot of time together. We went to see one movie together and that was about it.”
Seth proposed in the third year of medical school, and they were married during their fourth year.
Eve said that wasn’t an uncommon experience among their medical school peers.
“If you started medical school single, there was a very high likelihood you would be married by the end of medical school,” she said. “We had a lot of weddings during our time in medical school.”
The stress of getting through medical school brought people closer together, showed each others’ traits under difficult circumstances, and naturally led to romantic connections, she said.
“I think it’s just the shared experience,” she said, “and when you’re going through a difficult education like medical school, if you get along with someone in terms of studying together and spending time together through all that stress, you’re pretty compatible.”
After medical school both Eve and Seth accepted residencies in San Antonio, where Seth was posted at Randolph Air Force Base with the Air Force. But, when he was transferred to Vance Air Force Base, the couple found themselves separated by their careers, while Eve remained in San Antonio for two more years, to finish her residency.
“That was difficult,” Eve said. “It worked out, because we still managed to have our daughter a couple of years later. We would meet in the middle, in Dallas or Fort Worth, on our days off. We had two households for a couple of years, but we worked it out.”
Having an understanding of what the other person was going through helped them weather the separation, and the long hours.
“If you have a shared interest — and with both of us being in medicine we had that shared understanding — it strengthened our relationship and helped us empathize and know what it’s like for the other person, he said.”
After settling in Enid together in 1997, the Switzers raised their two daughters, Amina and Rhys, here.
Raising kids together can be a challenge, when both parents are on-call all hours of the day, said Dr. Prabhu Vijayvargiya, M.D., a pulmonologist, and Dr. Rashmi Vijayvargiya, M.D., a nephrologist.
The couple were introduced by their parents, and married in their native India in 1988.
Common values brought them together, Rashmi said, but it still was a challenge to parent their two daughters, who were born and raised in Pennsylvania, while managing two physicians’ careers.
“A physician’s career causes big challenges to home life and family,” Rashmi said. “Long working hours and on-call schedules cause a big demand on you and the family. Raising kids in that environment, you have to be really committed to both your profession and to your family.”
Prabhu said it takes communication and compromise to make things work when both parents have stressful — and unpredictable — demands from their careers.
“The medical profession is a very unique profession, because things can happen, unexpectedly, at any time,” he said. “When you are sitting and having a dinner at the table, you never know if you will be able to enjoy that dinner with the family or not, so people in this profession, both people in the couple, have to understand each other and the family has to understand.”
He said those demands can be harder for specialists serving in smaller markets, where they may not have backup from similarly trained peers.
“Your patients are in need of you, especially in rural areas, where you don’t have someone else in your specialty to cover for you,” he said. “We have to compromise and sacrifice, but before we became a doctor, we were really well aware that you have to dedicate your time to your profession.”
Out of necessity, their daughters, Priya and Pooja, got an early introduction to the medical field.
“We didn’t have any choice — we used to take them to the hospital where we practiced,” Prabhu said. “The nursing staff or the secretary knew us, and we always had excellent relations with the staff. They took care of them, and my kids took care of them as well. They would do little jobs here and there ... it was a win-win for both and my kids and the staff.”
That early introduction to hard work and patient care yielded medical careers for both the couple’s daughters.
Priya is a physician, and is married to a cardiologist, and Pooja is in her residency at Emory University, in Atlanta.
Looking back on the challenges of marriage and family while balancing two physicians’ careers, Rashmi said it’s all been worth it.
“After doing this all these years, it’s so rewarding I would definitely say we’d do it all again,” she said.
Like the Vijayvargiyas, Dr. Michael Pontious, M.D., chief medical officer at St. Mary’s, and Dr. Myrna Pontious, M.D., who retired from service as an emergency room physician in 2013, introduced their kids early to the rigors of making rounds.
The couple met in freshman chemistry class in college, and got married the day after graduation, in 1975.
Myrna worked for four years while Michael was in medical school, then started her own medical school studies.
“It took us eight years to get through medical school — we’re not terribly proud about that,” Michael said with a laugh.
While working in private practice in Madill, the couple would often bring their children on rounds.
“I always tease our daughter that by the age of 4 she could diagnose a lot of things,” Michael said.
“They later informed us our mealtime conversations were not the normal mealtime conversation,” Myrna added. “They knew words other children did not know.”
Erratic schedules led to an understanding between Michael and Myrna.
“I told her, ‘You never start cooking the meal until you see the whites of my eyes,’” Michael said with a laugh. “Every time she tries it, I am late, and I get in trouble.”
“I just quit assuming,” she responded, also with a laugh. “That, and I don’t cook, so it’s OK.”
“I don’t know that we ever had a normal, idyllic dinner time, or times to schedule activities,” Michael said. “You just do what you’ve got to do to make it work.”
Michael and Myrna agreed they were able to get through all those missed dinners and activities because they both understood the demands on the other.
In some ways, Michael said, that made it easier than it was for peers whose spouses had a hard time understanding the demands on a physician’s time.
“Early on, some of those marriages really took it on the chin,” Michael said. “Time is our most valuable asset, and when you have someone who’s jealous of your time, it really makes the pilgrimage of marriage difficult.”
For couples who don’t share a career, or have shared experiences, Myrna said it’s even more important to work for common understanding. And, Michael added, “Don’t sweat the small stuff, because there’s always going to be small stuff.”
“Find someone you get along with who enjoys the same things you do,” he recommended, “and don’t let the small stuff weigh you down.”
