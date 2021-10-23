ENID, Okla. — A state law set to go into effect next month will allow donors making scholarship contributions to public schools and their foundations to receive up to 75% in annual state tax credits.
Enid Public Schools’ board members on Monday approved a resolution allowing the EPS Foundation, its associated scholarship- and grant-awarding nonprofit, to accept qualifying donations on behalf of the district under the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act.
All donors to scholarship-granting organizations are now eligible for Oklahoma tax credits of 50% of the annual donation amount. Further, donors pledging to give the same amount for two years will receive a 75% tax credit for both donation years.
These donations may not exceed $1,000 per person, $2,000 for families filing jointly and $100,000 for businesses — an individual donating $1,000 for one year would, for example, be able to take off $500 the next tax year.
The law has been on the books since 2011, but had only benefited donors to private schools providing scholarships under the act.
Senate Bill 1080, signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last May, will go into effect Nov. 1 and allow public schools and public schools foundations to offer similar credits to individuals or organizations making contributions.
State Reps. Chad Caldwell and Denise Crosswhite Hader, whose districts both include Garfield County, were among the co-authors of the legislation.
EPS Foundation Executive Director Janna Jackson said the expansion would be another way to encourage private donors to invest directly into public education.
Statewide, the program caps at $25 million a year in donations for public and private schools each, Jackson said.
Jackson said the foundation gave out $128,000 in scholarship funds last school year. Some donations also are kept for longer-term projects and for administrative costs, she said.
“So we haven’t really had issues going out and raising their funds, but this (new law) could encourage people who maybe don’t,” she said. “I think that especially with our corporate donors, it’s going to allow us to go out and market what we’re doing to help improve the educational experiences for our students at Enid Public Schools.”
Superintendent Darrell Floyd on Monday called the new law a “win-win” for donors, the district and the foundation.
“It now becomes a win for the foundation and ultimately the school district, as well,” he said.
