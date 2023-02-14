Donna Jean’s Bakery, 1407 S. Van Buren, is now open under the leadership of Effie Babcock. She had worked at Enid Police Department for 18 years before opening the bakery, a job she said was hard to walk away from.
Babcock named the bakery after her mother, Donna Jean Rush, who was killed by a drunken driver in 2018. She said she started baking 15 years ago, and following her mother’s death, she decided to chase her dream of owning a bakery.
“I figured you only have one chance to live, so I thought I was going to go ahead and go for it,” Babcock said.
Romero Rodriguez, the cook, and his wife, Tina, asked Babcock if they could help her open Donna Jean’s.
“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” she said.
The bakery’s motto is “giving God all the glory,” and Babcock said she wants Donna Jean’s to be a place for everybody to feel comfortable.
“One thing that is unique about this place is I want to cater to everybody. I don’t just want high-end or low-end, I want everybody in between,” Babcock said. “And just whatever we can do to try and influence people. My thing is for people when they come in here is that they can sense more than just a place to eat, that they can sense God’s presence. We’re not a nonprofit or anything like that, but I just want to be a light for people, because my faith is very important to me.”
Donna Jean’s Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The grill will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and desserts will be sold from 2-6 p.m. The menu features many breakfast items, including biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, French toast and more. There are also numerous sandwich options, soups, salads and desserts such as pies, cakes and cookies.
With the bakery named after her mother, Babcock said after she bought the building, she soon realized it may have been meant to be.
“I think she would have supported it. I think she probably would have been a little embarrassed knowing it was named after her. But I think it was meant to be this way. The building’s been prayed over around and through. One thing that was kind of confirmation, when I got the building I realized it was at the corner of Van Buren and Rush Street. And Rush is my maiden name and Rush was her last name.”
With Donna Jean’s Bakery now open for customers to experience, Babcock said she is glad she has the opportunity to do something she really loves.
“Well, I’m not complaining,” Babcock said. “And I’m very thankful and very grateful. I cannot say that I’m stressed, and if I’m stressed it’s a good stress. This is what I’ve always wanted to do and I’m glad I have the opportunity to do it. I just hope that we can grow and expand and just be a light for people.”
Donna Jean’s Bakery is located at 1407 S. Van Buren. More information can be found by calling (580) 297 3560 or by visiting Donna Jean’s Bakery on Facebook.
