ENID, Okla. — The Enid Fraternal Order of Police #144 is seeking donations for its 12th annual Sherry Ann Suttmiller Softball Tournament.
Hosted every year to benefit a local individual battling cancer, the SAS Softball Tournament honors Suttmiller, the first beneficiary of the charity event.
Suttmiller was battling pancreatic cancer in 2010, and her husband Jeff was an Enid Police Department patrolman at the time. The SAS Softball Tournament was organized to help with the costs of her medical bills.
After it ended, Suttmiller, who later died in 2012, asked that the SAS Softball Tournament continue each year to benefit other people who are fighting cancer.
EPD Sgt. Tyler Evans said that promise to Suttmiller will be kept as long as possible.
“We made the promise that we’ll keep (the SAS Softball Tournament) going, and we will continue to do so,” Evans said.
This year’s SAS Softball Tournament will be held Sept. 15-16, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark to benefit a local person battling the disease.
Evans said the Enid FOP is asking for either items to be donated, or monetary donations, from businesses, individuals and organizations — “anybody who is willing to give.”
Items that are donated will go into gift baskets for a silent auction being held during the SAS Softball Tournament, and monetary donations will go toward things needed for it, like food, or help the beneficiary directly.
“All of the money raised … goes straight to the recipient,” Evans said. “We don’t take a cut of it for ourselves. Everything goes straight to the person in need.”
To donate, people can reach out to the Enid Fraternal Order of Police #144 on Facebook or contact Detective Shawn Ramsey at (580) 616-7119, Sgt. Tanner Austin at (580) 616-7068 or Evans at (580) 616-7109.
Teams can also sign up to play in the SAS Softball Tournament by texting Austin at (580) 984-1124.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.