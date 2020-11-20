An online fundraiser is underway to support Drummond Community Food Pantry, after COVID-19 canceled one of the pantry's largest annual fundraising events.
Tree Perkins, pastor at Puritan Congregational United Church of Christ, said her congregation and pastor Kris Mayberry's congregation at Salem United Methodist Church usually host an annual ecumenical Thanksgiving service, where a collection is taken up to support the food pantry.
The pantry, which is open 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, serves 10-20 families each week — a significant service in a town of about 450. In addition to the weekly food assistance, pantry volunteers also package and deliver about 50 Thanksgiving boxes for families in need.
Funds to keep all that going will significantly deplete the food pantry's ongoing operating funds, Perkins said.
To help with both the holiday effort, and to sustain pantry operations through the winter, Perkins recently launched a Facebook fundraiser to support the ecumenical community project.
Community donations also enable the food pantry to help families in need with utility bills, prescription costs and other emergency needs in Drummond.
To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://tinyurl.com/DrummondFoodPantry.
