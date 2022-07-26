ENID, Okla. — Anybody in Garfield County wanting to help those fighting a wildfire near Mooreland can do so by donating needed items.
Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management and fire chief of the Hillsdale-Carrier Fire District, said things like bottled water, Gatorade, non-perishable snack foods, facial wipes, ChapStick, feminine hygiene products and small towels for wetting and wrapping around necks can help firefighters and all personnel on-scene battling the wildfire in 100-degree-plus temperatures.
Staying hydrated is important, Honigsberg said, as is maintaining energy levels and keeping faces and hands clean.
“When you’re out there fighting fires in these kinds of temperatures, it doesn’t take long to get really sapped,” he said. “Your body will deplete its water and everything else, and then you start having heat issues.”
A trailer was set up at 216 W. Oxford for people to drop off donations all day Tuesday, and Hongisberg said it will be available again 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Donations also can be dropped off at Kremlin Fire & Rescue any time during the day. For after-hours donations, call Chief Jeff Baker at (580) 548-3043 to coordinate a drop-off.
The items will all go to Mooreland and wherever else Garfield County’s fire task force — which has three teams that can be deployed to different wildfires occurring in the area and surrounding counties — goes.
To donate in the future, Honigsberg said to call him at (580) 249-5969 to coordinate.
“Donations are great and help immensely,” he said.
