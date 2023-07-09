Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded nearly $65 million to nonprofits, aspiring agriculture students and public schools across rural America.
Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the worthiest causes.
Local farmer James Wuerflein recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma. Loaves & Fishes will use the funds to purchase dairy, produce, bread and meat items to stock the shelves of its client-choice food pantry.
“A donation like this means so much to our agency. We are in awe of the support that people in Northwest Oklahoma, like Mr. Wuerflein, provide for Loaves & Fishes,” said Lydia Kelley, executive director at Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming com munities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.
“A donation like this demonstrates a commitment to meeting the needs of our hungry neighbors and it’s wonderful to see people who want to improve the lives of others in their area. We are just so grateful,” Kelley said.
Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $5,000 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.
Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America. Wuerflein wanted funds to go to Loaves and Fishes.
“Bayer Fund is proud to work side by side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president.
To learn more about how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, go to www.AmericasFarmers.com.
The Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.
