WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Asher Campbell is a boy from Waukomis with non-verbal autism who loves animals, and in celebration of his 7th birthday on May 23, he wanted to donate items to Enid Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to help an organization that goes to great lengths to provide a temporary home to pets with a goal of setting them up with their forever owners.
Audrey Campbell, Asher's mother, said the family recently held a birthday party for Asher, the first birthday party for him in which his friends were invited. For the party, she said the family wanted to encourage others to donate to SPCA in Asher's name through May 23. The family has three sphynx cats and two pitbulls, and with their passion for pets, wanted to donate to SPCA.
"Him being special needs is obviously different than just your average kid," Campbell said. "He has everything and then some that he needs at home. So we thought we would give to the less fortunate puppies and hopefully, hopefully help out as much as we can.
"He's a happy boy. He likes to jump for joy all the time. They call him 'happy hands' when they're flapping. This was his very first birthday party with friends. We've never really had a birthday party for him before. So this was the first time we invited friends, and I think he really liked it and obviously it turned out pretty well there, there was a ton of toys in there and lots of treats."
Vickie Grantz, executive director of Enid SPCA, said the donation on Tuesday morning was unexpected. She said all donations are special, which is even more true when it is a child who shows compassion for their organization.
"You know, donations are always special because when somebody donates, we know that they believe in what our mission is so they believe what we're doing and when it's a child, it's just really gives us hope for the future, because what we do is all about changing the community so that someday we're one of the few businesses who work to try to put ourselves out there," Grantz said. "So hopefully someday they won't need us. I mean, I hope one day all animals will be cared for, but until that time, we're here to do what we can and when children participate in this at an early age that's gonna already be ingrained in their mind. So they're making life-altering thought processes are happening to understand the importance of taking care of all the animals."
Enid SPCA is an organization that relies heavily on regular donations of items to help care for cats and dogs, and anybody interested in donating in Asher Campbell's name can do so by dropping off items, which need to be brand new, to 1116 Overland Trail. There is a wishlist of needed items on SPCA's website, enidspca.org, and donations are needed regularly.
