January and February are the toughest months for cows. Standing forage quality is waning, cold temperatures are common and spring calving herds are nearing calving time.
Amidst the winter weather and calving preparation, it’s easy to overlook increased nutritional needs for lactation. Last month I discussed increased nutritional requirements for cold weather, but this month I thought it timely to mention lactation.
So what should we monitor? And how can we estimate what cows need? Body condition is key. Our body condition guidelines say cows should calve in a body condition score of 5, and first-calf heifers should calve in a body condition score 6. In general, a cow in a body condition score 5 is moderately thin, having no excess fat in the brisket or around the tail head. The loin edge to the back bone should be smooth and only the last two ribs should be showing.
A cow in a body condition score 6 will have an overall smoother appearance, slightly more fat in the brisket and around tail head with very little rib showing.
Take a look at your herd as a whole and evaluate body condition. Doing this evaluation before calving is the best because it gives time to add condition before nutritional requirements skyrocket after calving. If you are behind the ball, don’t fear! Evaluate body condition at calving and see where change should be made. To add body condition during lactation is like pushing a boulder uphill, but even if the positive change is slight, breeding rates will be much better than if cows are losing condition.
Evaluate manure. Yes, you read that right! This can be a visual to evaluate the full nutritional profile for cows and is a very valuable tool in the winter. Walk through your herd and put your eyes to the ground. Manure pats are scored on a scale from 1 to 5 — 1 being very runny to 5 stacking up on itself and showing clear fibrous components. A manure score of 3 is what we are looking for in cows. This would be a manure pat that is a smooth stack a few inches high, has no folds and with little fiber visible. This shows cows are getting what they need.
We are all familiar with those manure stacks that are 4-5 inches tall that we trip over when trying to move cows this time of year; these would be a manure score 5. Cows producing stools of this type should be provided a good protein source and a high-quality hay source. One mistake that can occur this time of year is providing a protein source without bothering to consider the hay/forage source.
Often, a good quality hay with a small amount of supplemental protein can bring nutrition to the appropriate level this time of year.
Many producers are hopeful the drought will be over this spring. I am also hopeful, but we must be realistic. Yes, green-up may occur in March, but our grasslands are in dire need of some recovery time. I say all this to help producers realize we are at least 60-90 days from any real grazing opportunities on our grasslands.
If grasses are nubbed to the ground before they get time to grow, summer grazing will be damaged. Some lucky producers may have some small grains pasture but most need to think long term.
For this reason, it is NOT too late to get a forage sample analyzed. Contact your extension educator to get their opinion on your forage resources for the remaining winter period. Realistically, we are headed into the most important supplemental period of the year. Drought and high feed prices are stacked against producers, and this is not a year for guessing.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
