James Deterding wanted to do something different in his life. His dad, Louis, — or Louie as they called him — had a crop-dusting business in Northeast Colorado.
He did take his dad’s advice and got his pilot’s license in high school but decided he wanted to work the harvest. His dad helped him purchase a combine and he came to the Pond Creek area to cut wheat.
In 1974, he was cutting wheat in Pond Creek and by 1976, he sold his combine and trucks and bought his first airplane.
At 18, he got his commercial pilot’s license. He tied his spray plane down at the Pond Creek Airport and started his business. His dad helped him get his first jobs in the area.
“I guess being a pilot is a part of who I am,” Deterding said. Apparently it is heritage for the Deterding clan. His brother Andy and his two sons also got into the business and started their own company.
In 2018, his younger brother Andy died in a crash near El Reno and 19 days later, Jim lost his pilot Rodney Sherry in a field by Chisholm High School.
“It was a really difficult time for us,” Deterding said. He is the oldest in a family of 10 kids — five boys and five girls. Apparently both pilots hit guideline wires.
“Flying is the safest thing you can do and relatively fewer accidents than cars. Think about going 70 miles an hour driving next to another car only feet away,” he said.
The hazards in aerial spraying and planting now come from all the towers and wires everywhere.
“We had a special plan for spraying the field next to Chisholm. We made sure we flew in the right directions according to the wind, keeping any possible spray away from the kids and the school,” he said.
They go over everything on computers and have GPS readings on fields where they spray.
“This business is highly technical and heavily regulated, as it should be,” Deterding said. They are inspected every year and must keep their licensing current and also take additional hours of training with the Oklahoma agricultural associations.
Deterding also does business in other states including North Dakota and Illinois and has to follow their regulations and licensing.
Currently he has two planes operating in North Dakota and will soon have two pilots doing jobs in both North Dakota and Illinois.
Deterding has five planes and they are all have jet engines with a turbo prop.
“We fly the same engines they have at Vance Air Force Base with a different fuselage and of course, with a propeller,” Deterding said. The easily recognizable yellow-and-blue-striped planes burn a gallon of jet fuel every minute. The cost of the planes is over $1 million each.
When you have great equipment, you need great pilots and Deterding has found a recipe for this part of the business, too. He connected with a spray school in Florida about their young pilots.
“It takes a special breed of person to be a crop duster and when we find that person, we want to help them so they can help us,” Deterding said. He pays for their flight school and the hours they need to become a commercial pilot.
In the past three years, he has gotten two pilots from the school and as he talked about them, the bond he has developed is apparent along with the respect he has for them.
They fly over a field going 140-150 miles an hour. They are in their early 20s and he said are a different breed of flier. They fly over 100,000 acres a year per plane and make over $100,000 a year.
The heart of the business is his hangar and home west of Pond Creek on U.S. 81. Deterding bought the land where his business is situated from Gene Iven and started laying his concrete, one pad at a time.
“Concrete is expensive so I did it as I could afford it,” he said. In the early 1990s, he started building his hangar and later, his home that is connected to the business.
“I put everything I had into it,” he said. In 1995, they moved into their barn house and have enjoyed it and the convenience ever since.
“I have one of the only fly-through barns there is,” Deterding said.
It is very important to him that he keep the herbicides and the insecticides contained. The large containers holding the liquids are visible in the corner room of the hangar. Large hoses take the liquid to the planes that come through the middle of the hangar.
When they are done with their job, they come back and are cleaned out. The remaining water is drained to a cement containment area where it evaporates. “My cement floors are covered with a hard epoxy so it cannot seep into the cement,” Deterding said. They are inspected at least once a year.
He has won several environmental awards which are new to the industry.
His wife, Jeanine, helps with the business and her desk is next to his in their business office. She is a nurse-practitioner and was a nursing professor at Northern Oklahoma College in Enid.
She was division chair of the nursing department before retiring. “I loved teaching the nursing students,” she said.
Jeanine said she is going to retire in four years and wants Jim to retire with her. “I want us to travel,” she said.
Jim Deterding had a health episode several years ago. He was on a cruise so he got his own emergency flight to a hospital. He had a stent put in his heart and has been medically approved to fly but he doesn’t much anymore.
“I leave the flying to the boys,” he said. The couple had no children but say they have lots of nieces and nephews. They announced a great-nephew just being born premature in Houston. “He was just over 4 pounds but he is healthy,” Jeanine said.
Jim Deterding also farms with his nephew, Kevin. On the wall is a picture Kevin drew in crayon of a plane when he was a youngster. It is still displayed where everyone can see it. The Deterdings are all about family.
There is a business book by Jim Collins named, “Good to Great.” It’s about business owners who take a bigger step with their companies.
This is what Jim Deterding said he has tried to do with Deterding Aerial — go from good to great — since he tied down his first spray plane at the Pond Creek Airport 47 years ago.
