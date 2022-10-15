ENID, Okla. — At the Sooner State Kennel Club dog show, it’s not always the dog in the ring that is being judged. Sometimes their handler is the one in the hot seat.
That’s where 14-year-old Charisa Tullos found herself Saturday morning at the annual show, which is being held this weekend at the Garfield County Expo Center. The show, which is open to the public, runs through Sunday.
Because of an injury to her preferred partner, a whippet named Steve, Tullos was showing a 5-year-old beagle named Coulson, whom according to Tullos’ coach, Kris Hurley, “has opinions.”
Hurley said Coulson is allowed to make mistakes, and the judge is watching Tullos to see if she recognizes them and corrects them. For example, Coulson thinks his foot should be forward, Tullos was seen in the ring adjusting it back where it belonged.
“He likes to push your buttons,” Hurley said of Coulson.
Both Tullos and Coulson ultimately passed the tests, as they were named best in their class and reserved best in the junior level, second only to Tullis’ good friend Sydney Wills. The girls were all smiles as they waited for the judge so they could get individual portraits with their dogs, the judge and their ribbons — and sneak in one together to remember their victories.
Tullos is relatively new to the show ring, starting this past summer. Saturday’s win was her first in the new season, which started in September. Her best in class is one of five she must earn to qualify for nationals in Orlando, Fla.
“I had a friend who invited me to a show when I was 13,” Tullos said.
She said they ended up being short a handler, and with five minutes notice she went into the show ring and was hooked.
“I started doing classes, and I really enjoyed it.”
She trains under Hurley, who is from Edmond and started showing herself when she was Tullos’ age.
Showing a beagle was a different experience for Tullos, and it was something made possible only this year through the American Kennel Association and its sanctioned shows, one of which is the Sooner State Kennel Club show.
Hurley said handlers are now allowed to borrow a breed for show, which opens up the juniors to experience different dogs and see what they prefer.
According to the AKC website, dogs must be owned by the handler or by close family, but this year through a one-year pilot program, juniors are allowed to eliminate that rule.
“It does let them try out other dogs to find out where their passion lies,” Hurley said.
Despite her win with beagle Coulson, Tullis doesn’t see a break up with her main dog Steve.
“Right now, I really like the whippet breed (to show),” Tullis said.
Sooner State Kennel Club dog show begins at 8 a.m. Sunday for all four performance events, conformation, obedience, agility and rally. The show lasts into the afternoon until the contests are completed.
Admission to the show is free. Only dogs scheduled to compete are allowed at the show. Their humans can come anytime, and they won’t be judged.
