The city of Enid opened up Champlin Swimming Pool to the dogs Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, before emptying and cleaning the pool at the end of the season. The city has traditionally offered the Doggie Dip to local residents.

 Cass Rains | Enid News & Eagle File Photo

ENID, Okla. — Enid's annual Doggie Dip will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Champlin Pool, 400 W. Cherokee, according to the city of Enid Parks and Recreation department, which puts on the event.

However, dogs can splash, swim and hang out with their humans poolside during the afternoon Dip event, according to city officials.

The Fast and Furriest, previously planned for that morning, has been canceled due to low registrations for the 5K and 1-mile fun run, officials said.

