ENID, Okla. — Dozens of dogs, including Poodles, Golden Retrievers, Huskies and a Samoyed, got to dip their paws in the water Saturday afternoon.
The city of Enid hosted its 10th annual Doggie Dip at Champlin Pool, giving around 70 pooches the opportunity to go swimming before the 500,000-gallon pool is drained for the season.
“This is the most dogs we’ve seen come out,” said Kim Haley, pool manager/recreational coordinator with the city of Enid. “Each year, we’ve gotten more and more participants.”
Ailen Mireles brought Sushi the Samoyed to the pool after seeing an advertisement for the event on social media and said this was her first time attending.
“There’s so many dogs that he can socialize with,” she said as Sushi swam around in the pool. “He loves it.”
Barbara Bergdall had the same thought for her dog Duke.
“My husband and I are retired, and we just live with Duke at home by ourselves, … so this is a great opportunity to socialize your dog,” she said.
Bergdall’s daughter, Breanna Postier, also attended the Doggie Dip with her daughter, two of her daughter’s friends and two dogs named Sammie and Roxie.
The two dogs were the first to jump into the water Saturday afternoon, going from Champlin’s shallow kiddie pool area to swimming in the main pool.
Roxie, whom the three young girls had been helping swim for about an hour, walked up to Postier and shook all the water off of her right as Postier said she loves that Sammie, a Husky mix, gets to splash around in the water and swim.
“They obviously both love it,” she said with a laugh.
Owners were given a box full of doggy bags as they left the pool on Saturday. Champlin Pool officially closed for the 2022 season July 30.
