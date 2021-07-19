If the “Dog Days of Summer” have you and your pup feeling a little “ruff,” the city of Enid is offering two events for residents and their canine friends.
Runners and dog owners are invited to come out to Crosslin Park the morning of Saturday, Aug. 14, as the city's Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Fast and the Furriest 5K and 1-mile fun run. Pre-registration/packet pick-up is at 5:30 a.m. at Pavilion 1, and the races begins at 6 a.m. The fee for the 1-mile run is $10 and $20 for the 5k event. Dogs get in free.
Later that afternoon, the Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Doggie Dip at Champlin Pool. This popular event takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. and allows dogs to enjoy the hot August sun and make a splash. All dogs are welcome.
For questions or to pay registration fees, contact the Parks and Recreation Department by phone at (580) 616-7210 or by email at specialevent@enid.org. To check out upcoming events, go to Enid.org/ParkEvents.
