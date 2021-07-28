Does Enid have Hope? TAKE the survey

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: July 29, 2021 @ 5:28 pm
Oklahoma first lady Sarah Stitt speaks to Enid about state's first Hope Summit coming to Enid Oct. 7, 2021.
Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt talks in 2019 about her "tumultuous" childhood – the result of her parents' struggles with mental illness. She is taking her story public more often to advocate for change in how Oklahoma deals with the issue and inspire hope for Oklahoma families in need.
