Oklahoma Department of Corrections has implemented a statewide lockdown of all prisons following an incident at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.
Visitation at all DOC facilities is canceled until further notice, DOC announced in an emailed statement issued Friday, May 19, 2023.
DOC did not say what the incident at the Hominy prison was or when it happened. The agency said more details will be released as they become available.
