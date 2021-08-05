ENID, Okla. — Dobson Fiber broke ground Thursday in Enid for an announcement of a multi-million dollar expansion of fiber internet for Enid businesses and residents.
The plan is to build a fiber optics network, “the latest and greatest” in internet service, across the city of Enid, said Ali Clark, director of marketing for Dobson.
Work will be done through a joint initiative with OG&E to build, and share operation of, approximately 350 miles of fiber in Oklahoma and Arkansas, as the electric company continues to build “resiliency and capacity of its grid automation network,” said Everett Dobson, executive chairman for Dobson Fiber. The initiative is expected to expand and develop rural broadband throughout the state.
“Enid represents the first of many communities that will benefit from this fiber infrastructure partnership. It is always exciting to be able to offer the latest technology and fastest internet speeds that only fiber can bring to residential areas,” said Everett Dobson, executive chairman for Dobson Fiber.
“We are excited to play an important role in improving both electric service and broadband infrastructure for Enid residents,” said Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. energy chairman, president and CEO.
Dobson CEO Francisco Maella said the response through the OG&E initiative in both states has been “exceptional.”
“Specifically, the feedback we have received from Enid residents along with the support of city leadership, has enabled Dobson to devise a plan to build our 100% fiber networks to a majority of the homes in Enid,” he said. “The fiber network will be constructed in multiple zones throughout Enid so we can install and turn-up homes as soon as those zones are completed.”
Clark added the company has the “whole town blanketed and planned for,” but she did not have a timeframe for when work would be completed.
“I can tell you you will probably see a bit happening in 2022.”
She said she does not know if all of the services will be up and running by then. As one zone is completed, service will become available to the residents and businesses in that area.
She encouraged those interested in the plans to go to dobson.net and provide address information to the company. That information will be used to proactively reach out to customers when their zones go online to see if they are interested in plans offered by Dobson.
She said residential price plans start at $55 for 100 megabytes and $85 for 1 gigabyte. She said customers will receive those same speeds for uploads and for downloads, which is a big difference from other competitors.
Dobson offers the latest technology in glass optics, which has faster speeds, greater reliability and is not affected by weather, she said.
“It’s much more reliable tech in that users will notice a huge difference,” Clark said.
Thursday’s ground-breaking was for the fiber optic network, and Clark said she was not sure of any plans for physical offices within the city.
“The commitment is to spend multi-millions of dollars in building our network here,” she said of Enid.
While Dobson broke ground on service intentions Thursday, the city of Enid announced earlier this week it was in talks for a franchise agreement with a new broadband company that would build a cable system using fiber optics.
If city of Enid commissioners approve a non-exclusive agreement with Bluepeak, the Denver-based company would design, engineer and construct 135 miles of aerial distribution fiber and 98 miles of underground fiber, passing 17,000 homes and businesses in Enid city limits.
Bluepeak representative Desi Stoops told commissioners on Tuesday the company would like to invest $20 million to $30 million in construction in the city, reaching to every business within city limits.
Stoops said that expanding into northern Oklahoma would allow Bluepeak to compete with Suddenlink, whose non-exclusive franchise permit agreement with the city of Enid lapsed last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.