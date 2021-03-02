Nearly 800 4-H and FFA members from across the area will bring more than 2,000 animals to Enid to show this week at the 87th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show.
“I think this is one of the main shows you look forward to,” said Brady Bond, who is superintendent of the show for the first time this year. “It’s the last one before the Oklahoma Youth Expo next week.”
The show begins Tuesday at Chisholm Trail Expo Center Pavilion and continues through the premium sale next Monday.
Numbers are down some from last year, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bond said. 4-H and FFA require coronavirus protocols, including masks.
Bond is no stranger to the livestock show, having participated as a student and helping run the show previously.
“I grew up showing pigs and cattle through high school,” he said.
Then, he spent three years as an ag teacher in the area, and helped mainly with the swine show in previous years.
Stepping up to be show superintendent was a way of “giving back to the organization that gave so much to me growing up,” Bond said.
The show will bring students from 40 ag chapters to Enid, and has benefits to the city in terms of added tax revenue, Bond said.
The show begins Tuesday with the street show, with the beginning beef showcase at 10 a.m. and the steer show at noon.
The rest of the week includes:
• Wednesday, heifer show at 8 a.m.
• Thursday, ewe lamb show at 10 a.m., with wether lambs after.
• Friday, breeding doe goats at 9:30 a.m. and wether goats to follow.
• Saturday, barrow show at 8 a.m.
• Sunday, gilt show at 8 a.m.
The awards presentation and premium sale will round out the show on March 8. Awards will be presented at 6:20 p.m., with the premium sale auction beginning at 6:45 p.m.
