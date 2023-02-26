The 2023 Northwest Oklahoma Junior District Livestock Show is set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, with a new location and a new superintendent.
The livestock show, ag mechanics contest and premium sale will take place at the Coliseum at Chisholm Trail County Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue, said Haley Nabors, superintendent of the NWOJDLS and district sales leader for Corteva Agriscience and based in Enid.
Nabors is an Enid native and wanted to get involved with the show again after participating in it during her youth.
“This was an event that myself and my family grew up participating in,” Nabors said. “Very active in 4-H and FFA and showed pigs throughout my time there. And, was an experience that I felt like really had an impact on my life, and was something that whenever I moved back to Enid was something I wanted to get back involved with.”
There is an objective to elevate the overall experience of the show, Nabors said, and moving it to the Coliseum is the first step in trying to draw more interest and participation for the show.
“I think it’s going to give us an opportunity to try to increase participation. It’s going to be a really cool opportunity for the community where they can come in,” Nabors said. “So not only do we have the livestock show, we also have an ag mechanics contest, as well, so all the projects will be there in the Coliseum. We’ve got some vendors that will be set up there as well who are sponsors of the show. So really being able to make it more of a one-stop shop for somebody who wants to come out and see an experience.”
She said the goal is to elevate the overall experience for those taking part and increase interest and participation. There also will be more space and seating for those in attendance. Nothing new has been added to this year’s show, but it will serve as the first year in trying to add to the show moving forward.
“This is really the next step into continuing on to improving the show. No new additions, but I think now, we’re in a position where we can better build and expand within the show,” Nabors said. “We have seen increased entries, increased participation already this year. So looking to continue to use this as a foundation or a spring board, if you will, to continue growing, and excited for the future of the northwest district.”
The show will wrap up with a premium sale on Monday, March 6, 2023. Nabors said the show moving to the Coliseum also will be a benefit to the companies involved that support the show and the exhibitors.
“So not only is this going to elevate and improve upon the event for our exhibitors, I think it’s going to do so for the businesses that support the show with the premium sale and support these exhibitors,” Nabors said. “So it will be a much better experience, if you will, just from having the space that we need having nicer facilities, really being able to do a better job hosting those business that come out to the premium sale on Monday night.”
With having taken part in the NWOJDLS herself, Nabors knows what the experience can teach students who take part. She said focusing on the experience of the students and the valuable skills they learn can be lifelong lessons.
“This is such a great opportunity for students. ... the values, the skills, the lessons that they’re learning through participating in these events like this, it’s going to give them opportunities to be able to hone in these skills, and come back to be, hopefully, valued members of our community if they come back here,” Nabors said. “This is such a great opportunity for students. I would love for people to come out, take a look, see what these kids have been working on for the past several months, and we would hope to see them at the premium sale.”
Corporate sponsors of the show are Great Plains Bank, ADM Grain, Generator Supercenter, NextEra Energy, Edward Jones and Stride Ag Lending. Showmanship sponsors include Farm Credit of Enid, InterBank, Security National Bank and Groendyke Transport.
The 2023 Northwest Oklahoma Junior District Livestock Show will begin Tuesday and continue through Monday, March 6, with the premium sale. The schedule of events is:
Monday, Feb. 27:
• Noon: Fairgrounds open for stall set-up and cattle move in.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
• 7:30 a.m.: Show office opens.
• 8 a.m.: Cattle scales will be available/fairgrounds open for cattle.
• 10 a.m.: Beginning beef showcase.
• Noon: Steer show begins.
• 6 p.m.: All papered and commercial heifer cards due in show office. All heifers must be in place on the fairgrounds to be eligible to show. Ag mechanics projects to be in place on the fairgrounds.
Wednesday, March 1
• 7:30 a.m.: Show office opens.
• 8 a.m.: Heifer show begins.
Thursday, March 2
• 7 a.m.: Show office opens.
• 7:30 a.m.: Lamb lead interviews, Garfield County Extension Office.
• 9 a.m.: Lamb Lead (lead portion).
• 10 a.m.: Ewe Show begins. There will be a 30-minute break between the end of the ewe show and the start of the wether lamb show.
Friday, March 3
• 7:30 a.m.: Show office opens.
• 9:30 a.m.: Breeding dow show begins.
Saturday, March 4
• 7 a.m.: Show office opens.
• 8 a.m.: Barrow show begins.
Sunday, March 5
• 7:30 a.m.: Show office opens.
• 8 a.m.: Gilt show begins.
Monday, March 6
• 5 p.m.: All premium sale animals in place.
• 5:25 p.m.: Sale exhibitor meeting: All sale exhibitors must attend.
• 5:30 p.m.: Buyers’ dinner sponsored by Jumbo Foods/exhibitor’s dinner.
• 6:20 p.m.: Award presentations.
• 6:45 p.m.: Premium sale auction.
