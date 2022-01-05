Garfield County ENID, Okla. — District Judge Dennis Hladik announced on Tuesday he will not be running for re-election in 2022.
Hladik, 72, said after much thought he made the “difficult decision” to not seek re-election when the filing period opens in April for the general election in November.
“I’ve been talking about it with my family and friends for several months, and I’m comfortable with this decision,” he said. “There will be good guys applying for the judgeship after I leave, and we’ll be in good hands. I’m confident of that.”
Hladik was an attorney for 30 years before being appointed district judge. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1972 and earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1975.
Former Gov. Brad Henry appointed Hladik to the position of district judge in May 2006 following the retirement of District Judge John Michael. That November, he was elected to the position and then re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Hladik said he enjoyed getting to meet voters in election years and that being a district judge has been fun, social, challenging and rewarding.
“Ninety to 95% of the time, I cannot believe that I get paid to do this job,” Hladik said. “About 5% to 10% of the time, the job can get very difficult, and you have to be able to take care of those difficult cases, get them behind you and move on and just do your job.”
Hladik said he plans on just enjoying life with his wife, children and grandchildren after this year, but until then, Hladik said he will be doing the same thing he has done every day for the past 15 and a half years: “Follow the law, treat people fairly and get the work done.”
According to Oklahoma State Election Board, election dates in 2022 are: Feb. 8 for the board of education primary election; April 5 for the board of education general election; June 28 for the primary election; Aug. 23 for the runoff primary election; and Nov. 8 for the general election.
