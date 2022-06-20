Six Republican candidates seeking their party's primary nomination will be featured Tuesday evening during a candidate forum hosted by Enid News & Eagle, the city of Enid, Enid Public Schools and KOFM Radio.
The forum will feature the four Republican candidates for Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction and U.S. District 3 representative at Stride Bank Center.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the forum will begin at 6 p.m.
The state superintendent forum will begin at 6 p.m. and feature all four GOP candidates: April Grace, current superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools; John Cox, Peggs Schools superintendent; Ryan Walters, Oklahoma state secretary of education; and William Crozier, of Union City.
The District 3 U.S. representative forum will begin at 7:15 p.m. and will feature candidate Wade Burleson, of Enid, and Evan Handy, campaign manager standing in for incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, who is not available due to voting duties in Washington, D.C.
District 3 candidate Stephen Butler, of Yukon, is unavailable to attend the forum.
“We hope Enid constituents will attend the forum and hear from the candidates for their respective races,” said Cindy Allen, News & Eagle publisher. “This is an opportunity for voters to hear directly from the candidates and their campaigns before the June 28 primary.”
The format for the forum is that each candidate will give an opening and closing statement. They also will be asked a series of questions from the Enid News & Eagle and KOFM Radio.
No questions will be taken from the floor during the forum.
The forum will be broadcast on Talk 100.9 KGWA and News Talk 960 and on Facebook Live by the Enid News & Eagle.
Primary elections for county, state and federal office are Tuesday, June 28.
