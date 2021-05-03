Dreams will come true for Enid families as a cavalcade of Broadway performers celebrate all of Disney’s Princesses during a concert next year at Stride Bank Center.
Tickets and the Official Charm Bracelet of the Walt Disney World Resort go on sale Friday for “Disney Princess: The Concert,” presented by Pandora Jewelry.
Tickets and VIP packages range from $29 to $85 and can be purchased on the second floor of the convention hall or www.StrideBankCenter.com starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Enid will be the first stop on the nationwide tour’s second leg on Feb. 1, 2022.
The concert will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening to the public at 6. Guests are invited to dress up in their favorite royal attire.
The tour will feature an all-star quartet of Broadway and film actresses who will sing everyone’s favorite Disney Princess songs and share behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on stage and screen.
The first leg of the tour, which begins in November and ends in December, will star Tony nominee Susan Egan (Belle from Broadway’s “Beauty and the Beast” and Meg in the Disney animated feature film “Hercules”), Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”), Courtney Reed (Jasmine in Broadway’s “Aladdin”) and Aisha Jackson (Anna in Broadway’s “Frozen”).
The second leg of the tour will feature different faces than the first — along with Egan and Reed, joining will be Christy Altomare (Broadway’s “Anastasia”) and Syndee Winters (Nala in Broadway’s “The Lion King”).
Music director Benjamin Rauhala (“Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Secret Life of Bees”) and enchanting “Prince” Adam J. Levy (“Waitress”) will also join the featured quartets throughout the tour.
Disney Concerts is co-producing the tour with Broadway Princess Party LLC, led by Osnes, Egan, Rauhala and Reed.
The tour is based on the cabaret show Broadway Princess Party, which began in 2015 at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City and has since garnered over 20 million YouTube views.
A curated playlist for “Disney Princess: The Concert” is also now available on Spotify.
The concert tour’s stop in Enid has long been a wish Kevin Boryczki’s heart’s made.
“I’ve always wanted to try something that was more Broadway-theater here, and this led to a great opportunity because the way it sets up in our facility doesn’t make it too expensive,” the general manager of Stride Bank Center said Monday.
Borzyski said said expenses would otherwise be “astronomical” to do traditional Broadway shows in the center’s arena, so the cabaret-style Disney concert was a great alternative.
“Cinderella and all these other characters they play — everybody knows those names, so you don’t have to be just someone who’s into Broadway to enjoy this show,” he said. “And hopefully, this starts introducing more people to the theater and Broadway and the performing arts.”
