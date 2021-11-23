ENID, Okla. — A whole new world is coming, as Disney Princess — The Concert announced the second stop of its 2022 tour will be at Stride Bank Center Feb. 1.
Tickets and VIP packages for the 7 p.m. show, which recently premiered internationally in Saudi Arabia, are available at https://www.disneyconcerts.com/disney-princess-concert-tour. The Enid stop is the production's only performance in Oklahoma.
The U.S. tour will perform in 80-plus cities, with the spring leg featuring Tony-nominee Susan Egan, the original Belle in Broadway’s “Beauty and the Beast” and the voice of Meg in Disney’s animated feature “Hercules;” Arielle Jacobs, Jasmine in Broadway’s “Aladdin” and Nina Rosario in Broadway’s Broadway’s “In The Heights;” Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol, who starred in “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home” and portrayed the final Belle in Broadway’s “Beauty and The Beast;” and World Award-winner Syndee Winters, who portrayed Nala in Broadway’s “The Lion King” and starred in Broadway’s “Hamilton.”
Music director Benjamin Rauhala, with experience in “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” and Adam J. Levy, as the prince, also are featured in the production.
Fans can get a sneak peek of the show, when Egan, van der Pol, Winters and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, Broadway’s original Jasmine, perform as part of Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will stream via Hulu between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. The quartet also performed last weekend as part of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.
Enid concert attendees are encouraged to dress in “their best royal attire for the event,” during which the cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney princess and “Frozen” songs, including “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”
The performers will share “exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories” from their time on the stage and screen. Larger-than-life animations and visuals will accompany the music.
Disney Princess — The Concert is based on the touring production Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show in New York in 2015.
