KINGFISHER, Okla. — Attorneys for a former Kingfisher High School football player suing over allegations of abuse and hazing will be able to extend the period of discovery to prove a pattern of abuse.
The plaintiff's attorneys now will be able to look back to 2005, when head football coach Jeff Myers started at the school. That came after U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin directed attorneys for both sides to negotiate on a motion to extend discovery.
The plaintiff, Mason Mecklenburg, filed a lawsuit July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court against Kingfisher Public Schools, Myers and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton.
The case since has been moved to federal jurisdiction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
In court proceedings in front of a full gallery, Goodwin told attorneys he had read their briefs and was not interested in further arguments. He said wanted the lawyers to make a decision or he would rule on the motion. Goodwin cleared the courtroom for the lawyers to meet.
Attorneys for plaintiff Mason Mecklenburg has wanted discovery to include Myers' full tenure at Kingfisher. Defense attorneys only wanted discovery to only include the time Mecklenburg was on the team, 2017 to 2021.
Attorneys eventually agreed that discovery will include the entire time Myers has coached at Kingfisher.
In another development in the case, a motion was accepted by the court for Myers to obtain his own defense attorney and no longer be defended by Kingfisher Public Schools' attorneys. Nall, Patterson and Eaton will continue to be defended by the district's legal team.
Myers now is represented by Joe White, Kathy White and Matthew Cyran, of White and Weddle, P.C.
Defendants are asking to extend the court schedule for additional time for expert witnesses in discovery.
The plaintiff's attorneys argue Joe White has acted as an additional lawyer for Myers and is not new to the case. They also believe Myers, who continues to be employed at Kingfisher, poses a threat to students, who have not been protected by administrators or the school board.
Depositions by two KPS Board of Education members show they are not accepting responsibility.
In an exhibit containing testimony under deposition, school board member Dana Golbeck was asked that if the allegations of abuse, bullying and hazing were true, would she commit to firing Myers?
She replied, "If they’re all found to be true, I assume that would happen," according to the deposition.
Golbeck then was asked if she was going to leave it up to a jury to determine what is true, and she answered, "It appears that way."
Under deposition, board member Terry Payne testified he was not aware of any investigations done or documentation taken of incidents by school administrators.
Former board member Jim Purdue testified he believed it was up to the superintendent to investigate and give documentation to the school board for any action against Myers. Purdue was on the Kingfisher school board for five years and blamed parents for not protecting their children, according to the deposition.
The plaintiff’s attorneys said Kingfisher Public Schools failure to act has been devastating to students, and they are leaving it up to the courts to act. The court should not delay the schedule any further, they argued.
Trail is set to begin Oct. 10, 2023.
