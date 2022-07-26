ENID, Okla. — Telling stories about Oklahomans, Oklahoma towns and Oklahoma businesses is what the “Discover Oklahoma” weekly travel broadcast is all about, the broadcast’s host told Enid Rotarians on Monday.
Dino Lalli, an Emmy-nominated journalist and producer, has been co-host of “Discover Oklahoma” for 13 years. He said “Discover Oklahoma” is now in its 31st year.
“It’s fun to tell people ‘Discover Oklahoma’ has been on (TV) longer than ‘Gunsmoke,’” he said. “I can’t think of a better gig than to travel around the state, meet some amazing, incredible people, eat some really good food and just see what Oklahoma has to offer.”
Lalli and his crew were in Garfield County on Monday shooting a story about Buffalo Pointe in Waukomis.
“People have told us they will take notes when they watch the show and actually plan trips around what we’re doing, so we always take that as the best compliment in that we are doing our job to the best of our ability,” he said.
He said “Discover Oklahoma” “loves coming to Enid,” and the show has been to Enid many times in the last 13 years. He complimented Visit Enid as being “wonderful to work with” when it comes to coordinating programs for the broadcast.
“We try to advance the exceptional quality of life by preserving, managing and promoting our natural assets and cultural richness, and a lot of that has to do with people,” he said.
He told the Rotary audience about some of his favorite interviews with Oklahomans, including singer Wanda Jackson and astronaut Thomas Stafford.
Jackson, an early-day rockabilly singer, was inducted into the National Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Since the 1950s, she recorded and released music in the genres of rock, country and gospel. She was among the first women to have a career in rock ‘n’ roll.
She once toured with “unknown musicians,” including Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.
“She told this great story about they were touring in the panhandle of Texas, and she said Johnny Cash was performing on stage. She was waiting in the wings watching him. She said Elvis walked up next to her, didn’t say anything for a couple of minutes ... but at one point he leaned over and said, ‘If any of us are gonna make it, it’s gonna be that guy,’” Lalli said. “I just love those stories.”
Lalli said he has always had an interest in aviation and has been able to fly in some of the most powerful military planes as part of his job.
He said he was thrilled about his interview a few years back with Stafford, namesake of the Stafford Air and Space Museum in his hometown of Weatherford.
Stafford flew two Gemini missions and was commander of Apollo 10, and Lalli said Stafford’s crew still holds the Guinness Book Of World Records re-entry time for the fastest a human has ever traveled: 24,791 statute mph at 400,000 feet altitude on May 26, 1969.
“After we did the interview, he was kind enough to take us to lunch,” Lalli said. “When we got the check, he signed it, and ... I asked him ... How did they develop a fountain pen that would write at zero gravity? He said, ‘Yes NASA spent a hefty six figures trying to design a fountain pen that would write at zero gravity.’
“I said what did the Russians do?’ and he said, ‘They used pencils,’” Lalli said, laughing.
Lalli said “Discover Oklahoma” particularly likes finding those “hidden gems” in communities. The show has been to Enid several times, with one of the most recent shows about Enid just a few weeks ago.
He reminded Rotarians that those local stories often bring people to their towns.
“We sometimes forget what is right here,” he said. He said he believes the Chisholm Trail often gets overshadowed by Route 66, “and I don’t think that’s fair.”
So, he is always looking for interesting stories about businesses and towns along the Chisholm Trail.
