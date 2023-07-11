The CARE Campus in Enid is looking for sponsors for its annual fundraising gala, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 12,, 2023, at Stride Bank Center.
The theme of the gala is “Disco Nights,” and all sponsorships include a table for eight with meals.
The $5,050 Earth, Wind and Fire sponsorship includes premium seating, several types of recognition and drink tickets.
The $2,500 KC and the Sunshine Band sponsorship includes second premium seating, several types of recognition and drink tickets.
The $1,000 Bee Gees sponsorship includes recognition in social media and drink tickets. Tables are $700 for eight seats. Individual tickets are $75 each.
Reservations can be made by emailing ExecutiveAssistant@theCAREcampus.com or by calling (580) 242-1153. RSVPs are requested by July 31.
