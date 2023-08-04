By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — New and experienced filmmakers are in Enid this weekend for the ninth annual FLY Film Festival.
Chuck Price, well known as art director and co-designer of the Energizer Bunny commercials, is screening part two of his three-part short film “Floor 14 Avarice.” It will be included in a block of films screening at 5:45 p.m. Saturday , Aug. 5, 2023, at Gaslight Theatre.
Price started his film career in 1985 and has worked with director Ridley Scott, has directed Super Bowl commercials and music videos.
“This is my second year at FLY, and I love to come to Enid,” he said.
He often flies back and forth to Hollywood, but decided to raise his kids in a small town north and east of Tulsa.
Darci Balough Alishouse co-wrote and directed “Feet,”a feature film with her sister, Terri Balough.
“This is our first feature film, and we are excited to be in Enid — nice people, great hotel,” she said.
Alishouse is from Bay City, Michigan, and also does music videos, short films and writes books. Her film “Feet” will screen at noon Saturday.
Saturday is the final day of the two-day film festival.
“We have a variety of screenings on Saturday including new filmmakers and those who have been doing films for 40 years,” said Lane Gavitt, president of FLY Film Festival.
First up on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. will be a film nominated as one of the best student short films, “Sacrament” by Josh Eliot. The morning short films will be followed by a feature film at 10 a.m. and another feature at noon.
The two top Oklahoma feature films up for awards are “Expunged” and “Thank You, Amelia Earhart.” “Expunged” played Friday night and “Thank You, Amelia Earhar,” by Al Mertens, will be the last screening Saturday night starting at 7:15 pm. The movie is up for the best feature film award.
Another film of interest in the best documentary category is”The People’s House: The Story of the Oklahoma State Capitol.” The documentary presented by Bryan Beasley will be screened at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Awards will be presented at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Gavitt said he has loved doing the FLY Film Festival and hopes to be back again next year for the 10th annual event.
