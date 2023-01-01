Enid native Kyle Dillingham will be honored by South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce during its annual banquet Jan. 19.
Dillingham will receive the chamber’s Native Son Award.
“It is an honor to recognize Kyle Dillingham, Oklahoma’s Musical Ambassador for our Native Son Award this year,” said Elaine Lyons, South Oklahoma City Chamber president.
Dillingham began playing the violin at age 9. While still in high school, he was twice featured on Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and performed with legends Roy Clark and Hank Thompson. He later went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in instrumental music performance from Oklahoma City University. Dillingham has taken his music to 41 countries, earning him the title of Oklahoma’s Musical Ambassador.
He is known for riding his skateboard while playing the fiddle. This led him to make history at The Grand Ole Opry, for riding a skateboard on stage for his official Opry Guest Artist Debut in 2019.
The banquet will be at The First Americans Museum, 659 First Americans Boulevard. To purchase tickets, contact South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce at (405) 634-1436 or info@southokc.com.
