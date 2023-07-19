By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Dillingham Insurance, an Enid pillar and family owned for 96 years, moved into a new location the Dillinghams hope will be the site of the family business continuing for many more generations.
After being located at 2204 W. Willow for 45 years, Dillingham Insurance now is located at One Grand Center in downtown Enid.
The company has offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Woodward and Kansas City, Mo., with the Enid office serving as its headquarters. The firm moved into One Grand Center on June 19, 2023, having bought into the building about a year and a half ago and then purchasing the remainder May 1.
Chad Dillingham, who along with his brother Jed represent the third generation of the family business, said more room was needed for the company to keep growing. He said many options were explored, including constructing a new building, but that occupying an existing building was the company preference.
“This opportunity presented itself and just really fit well for us,” Chad Dillingham said. “It gives us plenty of growth room, and in the meantime we have great tenants that occupy the portions of the building we don’t need and we’ll be renovating portions of the building that needed some updating.”
Other occupants of One Grand Center include investors, oil and gas and legal professionals. The top two floors are currently empty and being renovated, and as the company’s needs evolve, will be utilized to meet those needs.
The main entrance on the south side of the building is fenced off currently, but will be opened up in the coming days. There will be signage on the corner spine of the building that will be in place in about eight weeks, Chad Dillingham said, and it is something he hopes will generate even more buzz about downtown Enid.
“I think the downtown community and the community at large will be proud of that,” he said. “I think it’s something that will be kind of fun and generate some excitement and interest. We just want to continue to be good stewards of the community that’s been so good to us.”
Wymer Brownlee, which had occupied the location, updated and renovated portions of the building about 10 years ago. Chad Dillingham said they left much of that in place, and are working through renovations on other floors of the building.
Jed Dillingham said when their grandfather, Tom Dillingham, started Dillingham Insurance, it was located downtown. It was located in the Bass Building, later named Broadway Tower, from 1927-62.
“It’s kind of fun to come back downtown and bring 30-plus people into the downtown area and help support local restaurants, retail stores and all of that,” Jed Dillingham said. “Our goal is to be a preferred employer. In the Enid area, we feel like we’ve got a really good area to help people really want to be a part of the team. We’ve added significant people, even in the past month, it’s kind of crazy.”
In addition to the signage to adorn the spine of the building, Chad Dillingham said they may add some soft lighting on the exterior of the building so it lights up in the Enid evenings. He said with the downtown area already being an attractive location, having One Grand Place lit up will add to the attractiveness of the area.
“It’s something we hope our customers and employees are proud of, but also that the community is proud of,” he said. “For example, when you turn off of 412 off of Grand, and you already have this great boulevard coming into town, and you’ve got the ballpark and the conference center and all these things. Well, you’ll be able to see the building lit up at night, and hopefully that just enhances the attractiveness for the whole downtown community for people.”
Jed and Chad Dillingham have worked for the company for more than 30 years, and have three members of the fourth generation of the family who are actively involved with Dillingham Insurance. Chad Dillingham said they are in the process of “handing off the baton to them to run with for the next 30 years.”
With the company having offices in several other cities, it is important that the Enid location be the heart of Dillingham Insurance.
“Enid’s such an amazing community. We have a great core group of clients in Enid that we’re so proud of that have helped lay the foundation for us to be able to grow into other areas,” Chad Dillingham said. “But really as our business has evolved, a lot our business is outside of Enid. It would probably make sense for us to live in Oklahoma City or somewhere as we continue to grow, but we don’t want to, we want to live in Enid. We’re proud of Enid, we love Enid, and hopefully continue to give back to Enid in a lot of ways, philanthropically and civically then just with employment opportunities.”
