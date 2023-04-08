ENID, Okla. — Every year, Enid and area residents and golf enthusiasts take to the greens to raise money and save lives.
The third-annual Dillingham Charity Classic will take place Oct. 4-5, 2023, at Oakwood Country Club, and will raise funds for Warriors for Freedom.
The golf tournament is organized by Dillingham Insurance and has raised $275,000 for Warriors for Freedom the past two years. Warriors for Freedom supports veterans through camaraderie programs and works diligently to prevent veteran suicides.
For information on how to get involved to for tournament registration, go to https://dillingham-charity-classic.perfectgolfevent.com.
John Dillingham said the goal of the tournament is to try to bring as many people together to garner as much support for Warriors for Freedom as possible.
“We try to invite some veterans to come play, but it’s mainly a lot of our clients and some of our carrier partners and some of the businesses in the community, not just in Enid, but Oklahoma in general,” Dillingham said. “That’s really the only way that we’ve been able to raise the funds that we have.”
The first Dillingham Charity Classic was held in October 2020, and the funds that were raised the first year were more than was expected.
“We told Warriors for Freedom that we had no idea what to expect on funds,” Dillingham said. “We told them we thought we’d raise $25,000 for them, and we wrote them a check for $125,000.”
Brett Dick, a co-founder of Warriors for Freedom and an Enid native, was a huge help in getting the tournament off the ground, Dillingham said.
“We knew we wanted to do something to support veterans or active duty,” Dillingham said. “And just knowing him just really made that an easy choice for us, with his mission and what he’s doing. It’s huge, so that was a pretty easy decision on our part.”
With the Dillingham Charity Classic being an example of the Enid community coming together to support military veterans, Dillingham said it is a special thing for Dillingham Insurance to be involved with each year.
“I think it’s very special for us, but we’re honored that we’ve got such a great backing with our clients and our partners to show that support with us,” he said. “So we’re honored in that sense to try to put this on a platform and raise funds for these veterans in need.”
