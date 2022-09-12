QR code

Oklahoma Department of Human Services have launched QR (quick response) codes for people interested in becoming foster parents.

The scan goes to a page that has the picture of the foster care recruiter and all necessary information to take the first step in helping DHS take care of a child who needs a home.

Linda Briggs, a foster care recruiter said,

“These QR codes will make it easy to make contact with Oklahoma Human services and start the process," said Linda Briggs, a foster care recruiter. "On the QR code is information on the recruiter, a DHS website and other helpful information. On one corner of the QR code we will have support partners where families can go and get discounts if they are a foster family. Resource families — which include foster parents, foster-to-adopt families and kinship caregivers — are critical partners for child welfare professionals because they provide care for children who cannot live with their parents, and they can play a supportive role in reunification."

A range of resource families are needed to support the  needs of children and youth involved in out-of-home care. Briggs said she hops in the future the QR codes will be available everywhere, such as  in store windows and on pizza boxes.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Byrd is the education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Suzie? Send an email to sbyrd@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you