Oklahoma Department of Human Services have launched QR (quick response) codes for people interested in becoming foster parents.
The scan goes to a page that has the picture of the foster care recruiter and all necessary information to take the first step in helping DHS take care of a child who needs a home.
Linda Briggs, a foster care recruiter said,
“These QR codes will make it easy to make contact with Oklahoma Human services and start the process," said Linda Briggs, a foster care recruiter. "On the QR code is information on the recruiter, a DHS website and other helpful information. On one corner of the QR code we will have support partners where families can go and get discounts if they are a foster family. Resource families — which include foster parents, foster-to-adopt families and kinship caregivers — are critical partners for child welfare professionals because they provide care for children who cannot live with their parents, and they can play a supportive role in reunification."
A range of resource families are needed to support the needs of children and youth involved in out-of-home care. Briggs said she hops in the future the QR codes will be available everywhere, such as in store windows and on pizza boxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.