Integris Health has named Kurt DeVaney to be chief hospital executive for Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid.
DeVaney, who will start in Enid April 12, currently serves as vice president of operations for Integris Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Integris Health Chief Operating Officer Chris Hammes made the announcement.
DeVaney holds a Master of Science degree in health care administration and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Siena College. After joining Integris Health in 2015 as an administrative fellow, DeVaney served in various leadership positions at Integris Southwest Medical Center.
“Kurt is a proven leader, strong in operations and is respected by his colleagues, frontline caregivers and the medical staff,” Hammes said. “I have been pleased to see Kurt grow as a strong leader over his tenure at Integris Health, and I am confident he will be a great asset to the Enid community and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.”
Hammes also thanked Kenna Wilson for serving as interim chief hospital executive at Bass following the departure of Finny Mathew, while maintaining her duties as the chief nursing officer.
Mathew left Bass to take the top post at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa. Mathew began his health care career at Integris Health in 2006 as an administrative resident. Following his residency, he served in a leadership position at Integris Baptist Medical Center and later went on to be the CEO for Crossroads Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ill. Mathew returned to Integris Health in January 2018 to lead Bass in Enid.
Mathew earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Dallas, then received a master of science in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio. He is a member of American College of Healthcare Executives and a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City Loyal Class IV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.