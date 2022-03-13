Integris Bass Baptist Health Center Chief Hospital Executive Kurt DeVaney, was recently named as one of 45 honorees of The Journal Record’s 2022 Achievers Under 40.
DeVaney began his tenure with Integris Health in 2015 as the administrative fellow. Following his fellowship, he served in various leadership positions at Integris Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City before accepting his current role at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid in 2021.
“I am truly humbled by this award,” DeVaney said. “Even though I am accepting this honor, I give credit to everyone I have worked with during my time at Integris Health, as their success has helped build me up and guided the decisions I make every day.”
DeVaney is a graduate of Leadership South Oklahoma City and is currently a part of Leadership Greater Enid Class XXXI. He is also a member of the Executive Leadership Council at Autry Technology Center.
DeVaney holds a master of science in health care administration from Trinity University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Siena College.
