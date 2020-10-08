KINGFISHER, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to find an alternate route as a portion of Oklahoma 33 in Kingfisher tentatively is scheduled for pavement repairs in mid-October.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway underneath the viaduct bridge between Sixth and Second streets in Kingfisher will be closed for up to 25 days when repair work begins, according to ODOT.
"There is not enough room underneath the bridge to shift traffic while pavement repairs are being made" between U.S. 81 and Second Street, according to the release.
The highway currently is narrowed to one lane in each direction as part of the pavement rehabilitation project that started in early 2020.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and congestion in the area and to plan extra travel time, according to ODOT.
Detours will be eastbound Oklahoma 33 to northbound U.S. 81 to eastbound Oklahoma 51 to southbound Oklahoma 74 to eastbound SH-33. Westbound travelers may take northbound Oklahoma 74 to westbound Oklahoma 51 to southbound U.S. 81 to westbound Oklahoma 33.
The $1.3 million project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission in June 2019 to Schiralli Construction Corp. of Wilson. The project is expected to complete by late fall 2020, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.