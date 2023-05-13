POND CREEK, Okla. — A Pond Creek company’s aircraft, flown by one of its agriculture pilots, is set to be captured on film this upcoming week for “Twisters.”
The Air Tractor 502B from Deterding Aerial, an agriculture-based company that provides aerial applications services for area farmers and ranchers, will be filmed spraying a field with water near Midway, which is west of Kremlin, for “Twisters,” said office manager Jeanine Deterding.
“Twisters,” according to IMDb, is an update to the 1996 film “Twister,” which “centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system.”
Deterding — whose husband Jim has owned Deterding Aerial since 1976 — said the company is honored to be a part of filming for “Twisters.”
“I think it’s awesome and really exciting,” Deterding said of the company’s aircraft’s appearance in the upcoming film. “I think it’s cool that we’ll be — our airplane, anyways — in it, and they made a replica of the sign we have out in front of our business.”
The company was contacted regarding spraying a field for “Twisters,” Deterding said, adding that everybody involved with the film’s production has been very nice and courteous throughout their communication.
Deterding said traffic will be blocked off so the agriculture pilot, Randy Alexander, can land the aircraft, and it will then be pulled via towbar to Midway for filming.
She also said a few local people will be there acting in the background, pretending to load the aircraft.
Midway is about 2.5 miles from Kremlin, and according to Mayor Larry Keller, the town will have a “behind-the-scenes,” support role in filming.
“They’ll park their vehicles here, and all of the background equipment they need will be here,” Keller said. “I’m glad we can help with it. The big deal is in Midway, but we’re honored we can help with it.”
Deterding said she thinks Deterding Aerial’s involvement possibly will be synonymous to a scene from the 1996 film.
“In one scene in the original ‘Twister,’ … a crop duster was shown flying and actually spraying a field,” she said. “That’s all it was in that movie, so I don’t think we’re going to have a real big part in it.”
But still, the excitement is there — knowing that a slice of Northwest Oklahoma and a locally owned business will be on the big screens.
“It’s really cool for Oklahoma in general and us, because how often do you get to do something like this,” Deterding said. “I’m just excited to have it done and then, hopefully, be able to watch the movie whenever it comes out.”
According to IMDb, “Twisters” is slated for release July 19, 2024, and stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos, with Lee Isaac Chung directing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.