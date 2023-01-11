By CNHI Oklahoma
WOODWARD, Okla. — A new phase for the development of an indoor aquatic center is the design phase and ready for Woodward to address this year.
Anyone interested in learning about this facility, and letting their preferences be known, is invited to join the newly formed Northwest Oklahoma Natatorium Committee (formerly known as Woodward Aquatic Center Committee) to help with the latest phase of bringing an indoor aquatic center to Woodward and area residents.
So what is natatorium? The word goes back to the 1890s when the Latin word, natatorium, became associated with buildings that housed one or more swimming pools in England. There are now examples of natatoriums across the United States.
Presentations are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Woodward Conference Center. Two speakers for the open presentation are architect Craig Bouck and Jenna Katsaros, superintendent of facility performance for Barker, Rinker and Seacat Architect firm in Denver, Colo. They will show a PowerPoint presentation regarding all aspects of creating this facility and examples of facilities in other locations.
Following the presentations, plus an informal session of questions and answers, BRS staff will lead the audience in casting their votes of preference for BRS Architect to use in their design of Woodward’s future facility.
In late spring 2023, the plans should be presented in Woodward with diagrams and an actual model.
Members of Woodward’s indoor aquatic center committee include Trent Yadon, Gary Goetzinger, Kris Martin, Rachael Van Horn, Hunter Richardson and Alan Case.
For more information, contact Northwest Oklahoma Natatorium via Facebook or Trent Yadon at (580) 216-5818 or tkyadon@att.net.
