POND CREEK, Okla. — The new Pond Creek YMCA will have a grand opening 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at it location at 161 W Broadway.
“We had a good opportunity to extend our mission of Christian principles through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all,” said Kim Boeckman, community development director for Denny Price Family YMCA in Enid.
The gym in Pond Creek already existed and planned to close.
“We decided to purchase it so people in the area would continue to have a place to go,” Boeckman said.
Pond Creek YMCA will be a 24-hour facility accessible by a key fob, so members able to go anytime. The facility has security cameras.
Membership is limited to adults over 18, but if someone younger exercises with the personal trainer, they will be able to go into the center. Jay Miller is the personal trainer for the location and is available through appointment at the Enid YMCA.
Boeckman said the equipment and gym are in good shape, but they probably will o some updates next year.
Boeckman said they are excited to have Pond Creek as a member of theYMCA family.
“We already have many Pond Creek families taking part in our programs," she said.
An adult who is a member of the Enid YMCA will be a member of the Pond Creek facility.
Denny Price Family YMCA also is looking to expand into the Waukomis area if a similar opportunity were to happen.
“We are all about strengthening communities,” Boeckman said.
More information is available at the website www.enidymca.org or by calling (580) 237-4645.
