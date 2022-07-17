ENID, Okla. — Six Oklahoma Democratic candidates visited Enid Saturday to campaign and visit with voters.
The Garfield County Democratic Party held a candidate cookout at Government Springs Park.
Democratic candidates Melinda Alizadeh-Fard, Madison Horn, Jason Bollinger, Nicholas Payne, Kendra Horn and Jena Nelson all were in attendance.
All the candidates will be on various ballots for either the Aug. 23 primary runoff for the Democratic Party nomination or the Nov. 8 general election.
• Melinda Alizadeh-Fard, an Edmond attorney, is running for lieutenant governor;
• Madison Horn, a worker in cybersecurity for 15 years, is running for U.S. Senate, competing for James Lankford’s seat.
• Jason Bollinger, an Oklahoma City attorney, is running for U.S. Senate, also vying for Lankford’s seat.
• Nicholas Payne, of Enid, is running for state House District 40;
• Kendra Horn, a former congresswoman from Oklahoma City, is running for James Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat.
• Jena Nelson, a longtime public educator, is running for State Superintendent of Education.
Nelson was the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. She said she hopes to continue to defend education. She stated she is against education vouchers, for defending the mental health of educators and students, and addressing teacher flight.
“Education is not a Democrat or Republican issue,” Nelson said. “It’s an issue that affects everyone. As state superintendent, I’m not running for myself or the people of one group. I am running for all of us to make sure that every kid in the state of Oklahoma has a great education.”
Alizadeh-Fard said Oklahoma needs an involved lieutenant governor and she said she plans to do that.
“My job as lieutenant governor would be to support all of the things that support and benefit all Oklahomans,” Alizadeh-Fard said. “We are running to make Oklahoma the Oklahoma that we need it to be, to support all of the people of Oklahoma.”
Madison Horn said her platform evolves with the times, with what needs to be addressed right now such as the rising price of living, and educational support with proper workforce development, while modernizing our government as a whole.
“My passion and my purpose here is to make sure that our education systems are built up for the modern era so that our kids have a future and can actually adapt and work in this future and new economy,” she said.
“Not just that, our foreign and economic policy is all influenced by technology these days. It is important that we have the skill sets to understand the problems of today.”
Bollinger said his platform is related to the issues that are important to Oklahoman’s daily lives and things that have been ignored for so long. He said that regardless of party, it’s important that the person we elect go to D.C. and focus on infrastructure, school funding, veterans services, rural healthcare and upholding our democracy.
“We have a system right now where we have polar extremes in both parties, and we are not getting anything done,” Bollinger said. “It’s complete gridlock in D.C. and a lot of our representatives from Oklahoma are out of line with the views of the majority of Oklahomans.”
Enid native Nicholas Payne said he wants to represent Enid’s citizens and listen to them on the issues that matter to them. Payne encouraged attendees to continue supporting and uplifting the democratic candidates across the state, at all levels of government.
“We will keep chipping away at the Republican supermajority,” Payne said. “It takes time. All of our problems won’t be solved this November, but some of them will be. The ones that don’t get solved this term, will be back in two years and two years after that. We won’t give up this fight.”
Kendra Horn said she wants to work together with Republicans, Democrats and independents. She said that the idea that we can’t work together, that we have to be divided, is dangerous and we need people to stand up against it.
“Oklahoma needs a senator who is going to put us first, not a party first,” Horn said. “We need a senator who is going to stand up to extremism on both sides and stand up for what is right. We can protect individual rights, make our communities safer and tackle the issues that are the most important to Oklahomans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.