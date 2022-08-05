Warigia Bowman, Democrat candidate for Oklahoma Corporation Commission, will be the speaker at the Garfield County Democratic Party meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Bowman is an attorney and law professor at the University of Tulsa specializing in public utilities policy and law.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with snacks. Bowman will start speaking at 7:15 p.m. The meeting will be at Enid Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut.
Bowman will face either Republican Kim David or Todd Thomsen in November's general election, along with independent Don Underwood. David and Thomsen will face off in the GOP runoff Aug. 23.
