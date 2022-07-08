Enid area voters will be able to meet with half a dozen Democratic candidates on the November midterms ballot at a barbecue next weekend.
The Garfield County Democratic Party's candidate cookout will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Government Springs Park.
Democratic candidates Melinda Alizadeh-Fard, Jason Bollinger, Nicholas Payne, Warigia Bowman and Kendra Horn so far have confirmed to be attending, county party chair Nancy Presnall said Friday.
Cooking will begin at noon, with hot dogs, ice cream and more on the menu. Both the park pavilion and gazebo have been reserved for the event, Presnall said.
Candidates running for state and national office will speak, answer questions and share their goals if elected in November.
All the candidates will be on the ballots for either the Aug. 23 primary runoff for the Democratic Party nomination or the Nov. 8 general election.
• Alizadeh-Fard, an Edmond attorney, is running for lieutenant governor;
• Jason Bollinger, an Oklahoma City attorney, is one of two Democratic candidates in the runoff for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. James Inhofe (the other, Madison Horn, has not confirmed attendance);
• Payne, of Enid, is running for state House District 40;
• Bowman, a law professor from Tulsa, is running for corporation commissioner;
• Horn, a former congresswoman from Oklahoma City, is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. James Lankford.
State Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews will also be present, Presnall said.
"If you are concerned about government overreach into our private lives, voting rights and civil rights, supporting public education ... rescuing our democratic way of live and others, please know that our candidates are all committed to these ideals," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.