Garfield County Democrats will hold a candidate cookout Saturday at Government Springs Park. The event will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On the menu will be hot dogs, ice cream and nachos.
Confirmations have been received from Melinda Alizadeh-Fard, candidate for lieutenant governor; Kendra Horn, candidate to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe; Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn, candidates in a runoff for U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s seat; Jena Nelson, candidate for superintendent of public instruction; Warigia Bowman, candidate for Oklahoma Corporation Commission; Jeremiah Ross, candidate for the 3rd Congressional; and Nicholas Payne, candidate for Oklahoma House District 40.
The event is come-and-go, and not all candidates will be present for the entire event.
