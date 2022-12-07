ENID, Okla. — Delta Theta Chi, a national, non-collegiate educational sorority, is accepting applications for three $1,600 scholarships.

Scholarships are awarded annually to students of promise and distinction. Those qualifying must reside in the U.S., have a high scholastic average, show evidence of financial need and be enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited university.

The application deadline is Feb. 1, 2023, with notification by May. Application forms are available at www.deltathetachi.org and must be submitted through a local Delta Theta Chi Chapter, 4310 Oakcrest Ave, Enid, OK 73703.

Contact Sharon West, scholarship chairman, at (580) 747-7172 for information.

