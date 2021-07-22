ENID, Okla. — Repair or replacement of aging dormitories at Vance Air Force Base is among the provisions authored by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and included in the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.
The legislation passed the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday by a bipartisan 23-3 vote. It now goes to the full Senate for consideration.
An amendment to the bill proposed by Inhofe also increases defense spending by 3% over what was proposed by President Joe Biden.
“By cutting military funding at the same time he was growing domestic spending by nearly 20%, President Biden showed that our national security wasn’t his priority," Inhofe said. "I’m proud the bipartisan Senate Armed Services Committee could come together to put service members first and support my amendment to sufficiently increase defense spending in the National Defense Authorization Act. There is a reason this bill has passed for 60 consecutive years — it stays true to its objective of ensuring service members have the training, resources and equipment they need to complete the mission and return home safely — and this year should be no exception."
With respect to Vance, repair or replacement of dormitories has been discussed previously. Some of the buildings are more than 50 years old. They fall short of current Air Force standards, particularly in terms of size, providing airmen with half the space that new construction demands.
Inhofe, a Republican and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also worked to maximize the number of operational aircraft at Vance and other Air Force bases by expanding advanced manufacturing techniques to repair aircraft used for training.
“Sen. Inhofe’s work on the NDAA is greatly appreciated by the Vance community,” said Mike Cooper, chairman of Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission and city of Enid military liaison. “As ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Inhofe continues to reinforce readiness and quality of life for our service members and their families. We are glad that language in this year’s NDAA paves the way for the Department of Defense to review installation dormitories.
"The defense bill will also make sure maintenance crews have the parts they need to ensure airmen stay operational. Vance Air Force Base trains hundreds of airmen each year, and with the best housing and aircraft maintenance, Vance can continue excelling in training quality pilots.”
The NDAA also includes specifics for Oklahoma's other military installations.
• Tinker Air Force Base. The NDAA ensures the KC-46 and the B-21 missions are fully funded and keeps the Air Force’s Sustainment Center at Tinker operational for years to come.
Inhofe also championed innovative technologies, including 3D printing capabilities, to ensure Tinker remains a leader in maintenance and readiness for the KC-46, KC-135, B-1, B-2, B-21 and all platforms at Tinker. These capabilities will allow Tinker to extend the life of aircraft and platforms maintained at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.
• Altus Air Force Base. The legislation fully funds procurement for the KC-46A Pegasus tanker for Altus to continue training airmen, while ensuring the KC-135 tanker mission continues until the KC-46 is fully operational. The bill also fully funds continued operation of the C-17 schoolhouse.
• McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. The NDAA makes progress toward energy stability and security for McAlester Army Ammunition Plant with a provision that seeks to tap into natural resources for on-site energy production.
• Fort Sill Army base. The legislation includes provisions to develop new artillery weapons that are more precise and more lethal over a longer range.
• Oklahoma National Guard. The 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa will fly the most advanced version of the F-16, and Inhofe included a provision to support future upgrades to the F-16 defensive system capabilities.
The NDAA also includes a provision to help military families when they move. It urges the Department of Defense to allow service members and their families to join on-base housing waitlists for their next location upon being notified of a permanent change of station, instead of the current process which requires waiting on official orders.
“Oklahoma — with our five strong military installations — is essential to our national security," Inhofe said. "I worked to make certain this year’s NDAA ensures all of our installations and the surrounding communities are fully resourced to invest in the important research our bases need to continue to keep their cutting-edge advantage. Furthermore, it addresses real problems faced by military families when relocating to a new base. I look forward to the NDAA’s swift consideration by the full Senate.”
