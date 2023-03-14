FAIRVIEW, Okla. — The defense seeks to dismiss Major County prosecutors in a felony case against a former Fairview City Council member.
The motion filed earlier this month asks Major County Associate District Judge Timothy Haworth to disqualify the District Attorney's Office of the Fourth Judicial District and/or the Assistant District Attorney Phillip Fletcher in the case against defendant William Shane Bode.
Bode and his attorney, Eddie Wyant, accuse Fletcher of violating the rules of professional conduct and making himself a potential witness for the defense.
The defense filed a lengthy motion to dismiss based on numerous charges against Fletcher. Wyant alleged Fletcher’s wife, Katie Martin Fletcher, contacted another of his clients, former Fairview City Manager Jerry Eubanks and discussed the allegations against Bode.
Eubanks also is facing two felony charges of embezzlement, with a preliminary hearing set for April 25. He also faces misdemeanor charges of personal interest of official in a transaction and violation of official conduct.
Wyant accuses Fletcher of conflict of interest.
Felony charges were filed against Bode on Aug. 18, 2022. According to online court records, they include two counts of embezzlement and two counts of concealing stolen property.
He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of misconduct of an elected official and fraud in corporate affairs.
The charges against Bode stem from the illegal sale of two transformers Bode obtained through embezzlement from the city of Fairview, according to an affidavit filed in a now-dismissed case against former Fairview Police Chief Daniel Harry Smith.
Two felony counts of conspiracy against Smith were dismissed March 9.
Bode sold the transformers to a rural electric company for $60,000 because a plan to facilitate a new marijuana grow facility near Fairview had fallen through and the transformers were not used, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.