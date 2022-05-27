ENID, Okla. — Members of Enid Police Department spent Friday morning at two local cemeteries to honor those who served the Enid community before them.
EPD Chief Bryan Skaggs and other department staff met at Plants-a-Plenty to pick up 52 floral arrangements of zinnias and angelonias and American flags to place on graves at Enid Cemetery and Memorial Park Cemetery, a decades-long tradition that takes place the Friday before Memorial Day.
Skaggs, who’s been participating in the event between 15 and 20 years and is in his first year as chief, said the traditional event has long been important to the department.
“It’s important for the Enid Police Department to keep the tradition going to honor those who have served this community and the EPD,” Skaggs said. “It is also important to their families, who we sometimes forget served alongside their officers.”
The chief added that it’s important to teach young officers what the tradition is about and inspire them to be involved and carry it on in the future.
Ben McGrath, an officer who started with EPD on Tuesday, said he already knows how much the tradition means to EPD.
“I think it’s very important because (fallen and late former EPD officers) served and did everything before us,” he said.
Lt. Casey Von Schriltz said the tradition is the “natural thing” to do.
“Memorial Day is the time of the year that we honor the service of our veterans, and we, as a police department, honor the service of our police officers,” he said.
Capt. Warren Wilson, who has been involved with the tradition for around 10 years, said it’s always important to remember the sacrifices that some of those who were honored made, as well as remembering everybody who served before him.
“That's one of the things that, I think, keeps us grounded,” Wilson said.
