ENID, Okla. — About 30 area teens will be part of the Gaslight Theatre’s holiday performance of Disney and Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins the first two weekends in December.
Performances will be Dec. 3-5 and 10-12, directed by Catina Sundvall with musical direction by Emily Nelson and choreography by Angela Gallagher. Tickets for all performances are available online at https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/mary-poppins.html or by calling 580-234-2307 during box offices hours 2:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The Enid News & Eagle will be host of the Sunday, Dec. 5, matinee at the theater, with the performance benefitting the United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. All the ticket sales for that performance will be donated to the United Way.
The show is centered around everyone’s favorite practically perfect nanny, played by Jersey Garrett, who takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure.The jack-of-all trades, Bert, played by Teegin Hacker, introduces the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again.
This full Broadway version of the show featuring all teen talent is a first for Gaslight, Sundvall said.
“With this teen show we have bridged the Gaslight Teen Program with our Drama Camp Program by bringing two 5th graders in to play Michael and Jane,” she said. “The rest of the cast are from area middle and high schools.
“After directing The Giver in 2020, Emily and I wanted to do something big with the teens,” she said. “I have been working with many of these teens when they were in elementary school, and we wanted to spotlight their dedication to theater. We briefly debated doing a junior version of this show, but quickly realized that these teens are capable of so much more.”
For the past several years, the News & Eagle has participated as a producer of a December Gaslight performance as a special fundraiser to benefit United Way.
“The News & Eagle is excited to be able to provide the Sunday, Dec. 5, performance as a benefit for the United Way,” said Cindy Allen, publisher. “We know that Enid and northwest Oklahoma support Gaslight, and having the teens involved this year makes it even more special. We hope to have a full crowd at the matinee performance so the many worthwhile agencies of the United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma can benefit.”
Other cast members include Oaklee Fielder as George Banks; Kenzi Cronkhite as Winifred Banks; Lindy Pitts as Jane Banks and James Harvey as Michael Banks.
The ensemble includes Brooke Phillips, Max Samara Koehn, Cooper McKee, Dana Quinn, Dridyn Gee, Lily Loughman, Macgregor Brennan, Jacob Hassler, Harrison Lyon, Sophia Arnold, Sisaly Hepner, Delaney Caruthers, Kadee Jo Ransom, Aaliyah Hopper, Eli Corderman and Gabi Nelson.
Members of the crew are David Jerry Felber (Stage Manager), Asher Young, Alexzander Weidner, Audrey McGugin and Ani Ortiz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.